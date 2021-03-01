Magnite leads the way as Nissan achieves wholesales of 4,244 units in February

Magnite is the driving force behind Nissan's resurgence in the Indian car market and the company on Monday reported achieving wholesales of 4,244 units in the month of February. The figure was at 1,029 in the same month of 2020.

Magnite was launched on December 2 and was the most affordable sub-compact SUV at the time.

In several ways, Magnite has been Nissan's way of making a solid mark in the Indian car market and the company has revealed as many as 6,582 units of the vehicle have been delivered to customers so far since the launch date. The car maker also claims that the response to Magnite continues to be strong and that it has so far received 40,000 bookings. "Magnite has had an overwhelming customer response with 6,582 deliveries to the customers in its first two full months of launch," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Srivastava also added that the company facility near Chennai is functioning at full capacity to reduce waiting period for the Magnite. "The plant is operating at full capacity with three shifts with the support of supply chain partners to shorten the waiting period of the all-new Nissan Magnite."

Magnite has been priced at ₹5.48 lakh for the base variant and this goes up to ₹9.59 lakh (ex showroom prices). Available in 20 grade line-ups and 36 combinations, Magnite has 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a turbo petrol engine on offer. There is also a choice between five-speed manual and an XTRONIC CVT gearbox.

The latest from Nissan though is no more the latest in its segment with Renault driving in Kiger. The Kiger and Magnite both are being manufactured at the facility near Chennai.

Additionally, the rivalry in the sub-compact SUV segment remains as intense as ever with the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon to name a few.