Hyundai i20, i10 Nios, Alcazar available with benefits up to 43,000 this month

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 03, 2023

Kona Electric is being offered with benefits up to 2 lakh this month

 i20 and i20 N Line can be bought with benefits up to 40,000

Grand i10 Nios is available with up to 43,000 discount

Aura sedan is being offered with benefits up to 33,000

Alcazar comes with benefits up to 20,000 in August

Benefits include cash discounts, exchange bonus and...

...benefits for corporate and government employees

Hyundai has kept some of its best-selling models out of this scheme

These include Creta, Venue, Verna and newly-launched Exter
