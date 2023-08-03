Hyundai i20, i10 Nios, Alcazar available with benefits up to 43,000 this month

Kona Electric is being offered with benefits up to ₹2 lakh this month
i20 and i20 N Line can be bought with benefits up to ₹40,000
Grand i10 Nios is available with up to ₹43,000 discount
Aura sedan is being offered with benefits up to ₹33,000
Alcazar comes with benefits up to ₹20,000 in August
Benefits include cash discounts, exchange bonus and...
...benefits for corporate and government employees
Hyundai has kept some of its best-selling models out of this scheme
These include Creta, Venue, Verna and newly-launched Exter