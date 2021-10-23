Lamborghini sets record sales in first 9 months, Urus emerges as winner again

Automobili Lamborghini announced record sales for the first nine months of 2021. The luxury automaker delivered 6,902 units to customers between January and September which is 23 per cent more compared to the same period last year. This shows a 6 per cent increase compared to the first three quarters of 2019.

The company informed that the order book remains to be positive with strong demand across the entire product portfolio.

Lamborghini stated that in the three main regions, over the first three months of 2021, the United States saw a rise in the deliveries by 25 per cent when compared to the same period in 2020. Europe, the Middle East and Africa saw a rise in demand by 17 per cent and these regions registered total deliveries of 2,622 units of luxury vehicles. The Asia Pacific region registered a growth in sales by 28 per cent that is the region saw deliveries of 1,873 units compared to last year. Lamborghini conveyed that the Urus Super SUV continues to maintain its position as the top-selling model as the brand sold about 4,085 units of it that is a 25 per cent rise in demand. It is followed by Huracán of which about 2,136 units were sold which is it registered a growth of 28 per cent in its sales and Lamborghini Aventador sold about 681 units.

Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said that the company not only weathered the difficult climate of the last 18 months but consistently maintained its volume growth. “The Lamborghini brand is in an extremely strong position, with a comprehensive and highly desirable model range across V10, V12 and the Urus Super SUV," he added.

Winkelmann also conveyed that earlier this year Lamborghini announced its plans of electrification that will begin with hybridisation of the entire range in 2024 with the company's aims to develop a new fully-electric fourth model within the decade. “In the meantime, we continue to celebrate the aspirated Lamborghini engine: deliveries started this summer of the motorsport-inspired Huracán STO while two limited edition V12s, the ‘last’ Aventador Ultimate and Countach LPI 800-4 announced this summer are already sold out, with a circa 12-month lead-time on our broader product range," he said.