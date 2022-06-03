HT Auto
Home Auto News Kia Sees India As Future Ev Hub, But Lack Of Incentives For Buyers As Roadblock

Kia sees India as future EV hub, but lack of incentives for buyers as roadblock

Kia India launched the EV6 electric crossover, its first electric car in the country, on June 2. It now plans to upgrade its facilities in India to be able to manufacture EVs locally.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jun 2022, 09:30 AM
Kia India launched the EV6 electric crossover, its first electric car in the country, on June 2. It now plans to upgrade its facilities in India to be able to manufacture EVs locally.
Kia India launched the EV6 electric crossover, its first electric car in the country, on June 2. It now plans to upgrade its facilities in India to be able to manufacture EVs locally.
Kia India launched the EV6 electric crossover, its first electric car in the country, on June 2. It now plans to upgrade its facilities in India to be able to manufacture EVs locally.
Kia India launched the EV6 electric crossover, its first electric car in the country, on June 2. It now plans to upgrade its facilities in India to be able to manufacture EVs locally.

After launching EV6, its first electric vehicle in India, Kia has said that the country has the potential to be an EV hub in the future. However, there are several challenges still that pose a roadblock to make it happen. On the sideline of the EV6 electric crossover launch, Kia India said incentives for EV buyers in India is still much less than what some of the other countries have on offer. The Korean carmaker thinks this aspect alone could lead to slower adoption of electric vehicle in India.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Ev6
Electric | Automatic
₹65 - 70 Lakh* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO at Kia India, was quoted by PTI saying, “The government policies are very important...some of the other countries provide some incentive to the EV buyer but in India, there is no such incentive for the buyer in the personal segment. That is why I think it will take some time to expand the EV market in India."

Despite the challenges, Kia praised the Centre for its efforts to push electric mobility in India. However, Park said the country needs to work on the EV charging infrastructure too to make people shift to electric vehicles sooner. Lack of charging facilities, coupled with range anxiety, are considered two of the biggest factors why EV adoption in India has been slow.

"There needs to be standardisation of charging infrastructure to expand the EVs...and the other one is how we can localise more in India as half of the cost is battery. How and who will be going to produce the battery cells and not just assemble..," Park added.

Kia feels all this can change by 2025 if action to address these issues are taken as early as possible. Kia too is now looking to localise EV production. Park said: "We are starting with EV6 and we are also confirming a localised EV in 2025. We are also looking very carefully at which models could be brought here...It is not finalised yet." The company has announced that it will drive in an India-centric electric Recreational Vehicle, or RV, within three years.

First Published Date: 03 Jun 2022, 09:30 AM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Kia Kia India Electric car Electric vehicle EVs EV6 Kia EV6
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose. 
GM's Cruise allowed to ferry paying passengers in autonomous cars in California
Elevating the home-theatre feel, the wraparound seats in the second row of Buick GL8 Century are extra-spacious, wider and more comfortable.
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk warns Tesla executives, issues 40-hour-a-week-in-office order
Gujarat Titans players with the IPL trophy after winning the final T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022.
Ather celebrates Gujarat Titans winning IPL 2022, draws comparisons to EV fight
BMW has officially introduced the new X1 facelift SUV. The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with a new design and features. 
In Pics: 2023 BMW X1 facelift SUV makes debut

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza received its last upgrade back in 2020 during the Auto Expo.
Maruti Brezza old vs new: Key changes expected in the facelift version
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV petrol unit likely to be more powerful than diesel

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Kia sees India as future EV hub, but lack of incentives for buyers as roadblock
Kia sees India as future EV hub, but lack of incentives for buyers as roadblock
Elon Musk says Tesla likely to ready humanoid robot prototype within months
Elon Musk says Tesla likely to ready humanoid robot prototype within months
GM's Cruise allowed to ferry paying passengers in autonomous cars in California
GM's Cruise allowed to ferry paying passengers in autonomous cars in California
Ford India workers at Chennai facility plan to go on strike
Ford India workers at Chennai facility plan to go on strike
Car owners impacted by emission cheating can claim damages, rules EU court
Car owners impacted by emission cheating can claim damages, rules EU court

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city