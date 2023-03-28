Kia India starts two initiatives to fight against climate change

Kia India has kickstarted two community initiatives to fight against climate change. The first one is D.R.O.P which stands for Develop Responsible Outreach for Plastic and the other one is Uphaar to create impact at grassroot levels. The initiatives were first announced at Auto Expo 2023 as part of Kia's global CSR vision of a “clean environment" and a “free and safe movement" for building a sustainable world.

The aim of D.R.O.P is to address the alarming concern of plastic waste and restrict its spread across landfills and water bodies. On the other hand, Uphaar is a tree plantation program initiated to extend support to the marginalised agrarian community and combat climate change.

The D.R.O.P project is already active in five cities - Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bangalore, Vijayawada, and Vishakhapatnam. On the other hand, Uphaar is operational in 15 states, namely Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Assam, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO, of Kia India, said, "Being a responsible business is a pre-requisite for building a long-term and sustainable business in India. Since our brand relaunch in 2021, our core philosophy is all about being a ‘Movement that Inspires’ and sustainability is a very important aspect in it. With these two-community initiatives, we are looking at inspiring multiple communities to contribute positively to the environment and are hoping to extend its reach and impact in coming years with the help of NGOs and our partners."

As of now, Kia has five vehicles in its line-up. There is Sonet, Seltos, Carens, Carnival and EV6. The Sonet is a small SUV which is currently the most affordable vehicle in Kia's line-up. The EV6 is the flagship electric crossover that the manufacturer is currently offering in the Indian market. Kia EV6 comes to India as a CBU or Completely Built Unit.

