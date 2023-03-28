HT Auto
Home Auto News Kia India Starts Two Initiatives To Fight Against Climate Change

Kia India starts two initiatives to fight against climate change

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Mar 2023, 15:52 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Kia India has kickstarted two community initiatives to fight against climate change. The first one is D.R.O.P which stands for Develop Responsible Outreach for Plastic and the other one is Uphaar to create impact at grassroot levels. The initiatives were first announced at Auto Expo 2023 as part of Kia's global CSR vision of a “clean environment" and a “free and safe movement" for building a sustainable world.

Image of Kia Sonet and Seltos used for representational purposes only.
Image of Kia Sonet and Seltos used for representational purposes only.
Image of Kia Sonet and Seltos used for representational purposes only.
Image of Kia Sonet and Seltos used for representational purposes only.

The aim of D.R.O.P is to address the alarming concern of plastic waste and restrict its spread across landfills and water bodies. On the other hand, Uphaar is a tree plantation program initiated to extend support to the marginalised agrarian community and combat climate change.

The D.R.O.P project is already active in five cities - Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bangalore, Vijayawada, and Vishakhapatnam. On the other hand, Uphaar is operational in 15 states, namely Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Assam, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Emflux Motors Emflux Two (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Emflux Motors Emflux Two
₹4 - 4.5 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Carnival 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Carnival 2023
₹35 - 39 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Sorento (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sorento
3298 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Seltos Facelift
1353 cc | Petrol | Diesel | Manual
₹11 - 19 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Also Read : Watch: Kia Soul launches into air after being hit by a runaway truck wheel

Speaking about the initiative, Mr Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO, of Kia India, said, "Being a responsible business is a pre-requisite for building a long-term and sustainable business in India. Since our brand relaunch in 2021, our core philosophy is all about being a ‘Movement that Inspires’ and sustainability is a very important aspect in it. With these two-community initiatives, we are looking at inspiring multiple communities to contribute positively to the environment and are hoping to extend its reach and impact in coming years with the help of NGOs and our partners."

As of now, Kia has five vehicles in its line-up. There is Sonet, Seltos, Carens, Carnival and EV6. The Sonet is a small SUV which is currently the most affordable vehicle in Kia's line-up. The EV6 is the flagship electric crossover that the manufacturer is currently offering in the Indian market. Kia EV6 comes to India as a CBU or Completely Built Unit.

First Published Date: 28 Mar 2023, 15:52 PM IST
TAGS: Kia India
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city