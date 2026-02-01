Kia India sales grow 10.3% year-on-year in January 2026

Kia India kicked off the new calendar year with total sales of 27,603 units in January 2026, marking a 10.3 per cent year-on-year growth compared to the 25,025 units sold in the same month last year. The performance reflects a positive start with steady demand across multiple segments within the Indian passenger vehicle market.

The January performance was buoyed by demand across the carmaker’s core model range. Kia cited a strong market response to the new-generation Seltos in the mid-size SUV segment, while the Sonet continued to contribute steady volumes in the sub-4m SUV space. Sales were further supported by customer traction for the Carens Clavis MPV and the all-electric Clavis EV, reinforcing Kia’s presence in both the MPV and EV segments.

According to the company, the new-generation Seltos is expected to play a key role in driving volumes in the coming months, building on the model’s reputation in the segment. The Sonet remains one of Kia’s volume drivers, while the Carens-based lineup continues to attract buyers looking for family-oriented and electric mobility options.

Commenting on the performance, Atul Sood, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Marketing at Kia India, said, “The encouraging start to 2026 reflects the continued trust customers place in the Kia brand. The positive response to the new-generation Seltos, steady demand for the Sonet, and growing popularity of the Carens Clavis and Clavis EV, underline the strength and balance of our portfolio. This performance reinforces our focus on offering well-differentiated, future-ready products across segments, while consistently enhancing the overall ownership experience."

