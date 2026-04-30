JSW Motors hosts first supplier meet ahead of upcoming EV launch

JSW Motors Limited, the new energy passenger vehicle arm of the JSW Group, recently hosted its first Supplier Partner Conference & Tech Show at its facility in Bidkin, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The event was held in association with the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India.

The conference brought together senior representatives from supplier companies, industry stakeholders and JSW Motors’ internal teams. More than 100 auto component manufacturers attended, as the company looks to build a strong local supply chain for its upcoming vehicles.

During the event, JSW Motors shared details about its product plans and technology roadmap, while also setting expectations with potential partners. The idea was to get suppliers aligned early as the company prepares to enter the new energy vehicle space.

CEO Ranjan Nayak said the conference reflects the company’s focus on working closely with partners and building a reliable supply chain. He also mentioned that JSW Motors is only a few months away from launching its first product.

Vikrampati Singhania said such initiatives are important as the industry shifts towards new energy vehicles, where suppliers will play a bigger role in technology and scale.

The event included presentations, business discussions and a technology showcase covering design, development and manufacturing. It also gave suppliers a chance to interact with JSW Motors teams and explore future collaboration opportunities.

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