Is ADAS in your car a safety hazard? Here's what this study says

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology suites are finding increasing levels of penetration in modern passenger vehicles. Car manufacturers have been offering ADAS in their vehicles as a major feature, claiming these advanced technologies aid in safer driving. However, a study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has revealed that ADAS actually pose a safety hazard, contrary to the belief that it enhances safety for the vehicle and its occupants.

A study has revealed that drivers of ADAS-equipped cars are more prone to be distracted while the vehicle is on the move with the driver assistance te

The study has revealed that drivers of ADAS-equipped vehicles are more prone to distractions such as eating or using phones when the driver assistance systems are active. IIHS claims that it has monitored 29 drivers using Volvo's Pilot Assist and 14 drivers using Tesla Autopilot. The study also found that drivers quickly learned distraction alert timings, tricking the technology into thinking that the drivers were paying complete attention on the road.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Volvo XC40 Recharge 78 kWh 78 kWh 592 592 ₹ 54.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tesla Model 3 82kWh 82kWh 555 km 555 km ₹ 40 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Kia EV6 77.4 kWh 77.4 kWh 708 km 708 km ₹ 60.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volvo C40 Recharge 78 kWh 78 kWh 530 Km 530 Km ₹ 61.25 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Skoda Enyaq 77 kwh 77 kwh 510 km 510 km ₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Ioniq 5 72.6 kWh 72.6 kWh 631 Km 631 Km ₹ 44.95 Lakhs Compare

Also Read : ADAS in India: Useful feature or just a tech toy?

Speaking on the findings from the research, IIHS said that drivers were much more likely to check their phones, eat or do other visual manual activities while using Volvo's Pilot Assist partial automation system than when driving unassisted. It also stated that when the agency tested the Tesla Autopilot users, the study found that the rate of initial attention reminders per 1,600 kilometres travelled with Autopilot engaged increased by 26 per cent over the course of the month. This showed that drivers were allowing themselves to become more distracted as they became more familiar with the system. In both these two sets of studies, it was found that drivers were not paying attention to the road when the driver-assist systems were engaged and they did non-driving secondary activities.

While these researches were conducted in the US, the theory is applicable to cars in other regions of the world as well. Being a country that is witnessing a rise in the cars with ADAS, India too falls in the same league.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: