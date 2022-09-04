HT Auto
Indian automakers using different mediums to shift towards EVs

Indian market is mainly steering towards battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and hybrids.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Sep 2022, 16:37 PM
As eco-friendly mobility gains traction in the country, Indian automakers are maneuvering with different gears to reach the destined goal. Home-grown automakers like Tata Motors and Mahindra are betting on electric vehicles while Japanese majors such as Toyota, Honda and Suzuki are looking to tap into the popularity of hybrids to bridge gap between ICE and electric vehicles.

Among electrified vehicle technologies, the global shift includes Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV), Fuel cell Electric Vehicle(FCEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV).

Indian market is mainly steering towards battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and hybrids. Automakers such as Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra have lined up massive resources to drive in multiple electric vehicles in the country over the next few years. Companies such as Hyundai, Kia and MG Motor have already introduced their battery electric models in the market.

(Also read | Hero Electric set to partner Jio-bp to strengthen two-wheeler EV adoption)

On the other hand, the country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is looking to get on to the electric vehicle bandwagon not before 2025. The company is also betting big on the hybrid technology The auto major in the meantime is also betting big on hybrid technology to make its cars more fuel efficient going ahead. Toyota and Honda have already introduced hybrid models in the country.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra, in an interaction with PTI, noted that electric vehicles were the future and the company's move towards the vertical is led by its passion of a greener and a better tomorrow. He added that hybrid technology is only here temporarily as it is primarily being used to meet the requirements of the CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) norms.

As per the CAFE rules, automakers are required to cut average carbon emissions, turning to strategies such as launching electric cars or vehicles using alternative fuels like ethanol.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 04 Sep 2022, 16:01 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
