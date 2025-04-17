HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News India Aiming To Construct 100 Km Of Highway Per Day, Physical Toll Plazas To Be Removed: Nitin Gadkari

India aims to construct 100 km of highway per day, physical toll plazas to be removed; says Nitin Gadkari

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Apr 2025, 08:32 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The Indian government aims to construct 25,000 km of two and four-lane highways in the coming years.
Ladakh road
The Indian government aims to construct 25,000 km of two and four-lane highways in the coming years.
Ladakh road
The Indian government aims to construct 25,000 km of two and four-lane highways in the coming years.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has said that the Indian government is aiming to accelerate the pace of highway construction in the country to 100 km per day. He further stated that in the next 18 months, India's road infrastructure will be better than that of the US.

Gadkari has also said that the highways ministry will construct 25,000 km of two and four-lane highways in the coming years, news agency PTI has reported. "Infrastructure development is very important for India...I am working to accelerate the pace of highway construction in the country to 100 km per day," he reportedly said further, adding that there is no dearth of money for the highway projects.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 Cabriolet (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
Engine Icon2999.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.30 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Maserati Mc20 (HT Auto photo)
Maserati MC20
Engine Icon3000.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.69 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X4
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 96.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Bz4x (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota bZ4X
BatteryCapacity Icon72.8 kWh Range Icon405 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024
Engine Icon1950 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Lexus Lbx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus LBX
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 45 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

The report further stated that the pace of highway construction in the country touched a record of 37 km per day in 2020-21. The highways ministry reportedly constructed 10,237 kilometres in 2019-20, 13,435 kilometres in 2020-21, 10,457 kilometres in 2021-22, 10,331 kilometres in 2022-23 and 12,349 kilometres in 2023-24.

Mumbai-Goa highway to be completed by June 2025

The minister also stated that the long-delayed Mumbai-Goa highway will be completed by June this year. This would bring relief to daily commuters and Konkan-bound travellers. The Mumbai-Goa national highway is expected to reduce the travel time between these two places significantly and will give a huge boost to development in the region. "There were numerous difficulties with the Mumbai-Goa highway. But do not worry, we will complete the road 100 per cent by this June," he added.

Physical toll plazas to be removed soon

The Indian government has been mulling the plan to implement satellite-based toll collection across the country for quite some time, which will replace the existing FASTag-based toll collection system. Speaking on this, Gadkari has said that physical toll booths would be removed across India soon, and the centre will come up with a new toll policy. "The central government will soon introduce a new toll policy. I will not speak much about it now, but within the next 15 days, a new policy will be announced. Once implemented, there will be no reason for anyone to complain about tolls," he said.

The new system would involve automatic deductions from bank accounts using satellite tracking and vehicle number plate recognition, eliminating the need for manual toll collection, the minister said.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2025, 08:32 AM IST
TAGS: Nitin Gadkari FASTag GNSS toll plaza highway National Highway

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.