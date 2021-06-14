Hyundai Venue SUV, swallowed by a sinkhole in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar, recovered

It was later discovered that the spot where the owner of the SUV chose to park it had an old well right under it. The well had been shut and covered with a cement slab. The well, which is about 40-feet deep, had swallowed up the Hyundai SUV down to almost the bottom of it, before the rescue operation began.

"The housing society had covered a well with reinforced concrete cement and residents were using the area to park their cars. A police team reached the spot and brought the car out of the water body. The spot has been cordoned for the safety of residents," a BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official was quoted by PTI as saying.

Cranes had to be deployed to pull the car out of the well. It was finally extracted by late last night.