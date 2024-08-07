Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Hyundai To Invest $28 Million In Thailand For Ev Assembly, Batteries

Hyundai to invest $28 million in Thailand for EV assembly, batteries

By: Reuters
Updated on: 07 Aug 2024, 20:16 PM
Follow us on:
  • The Hyundai factory, to be located just southeast of the capital city of Bangkok, will start production in 2026.
Hyundai Motor Company will invest 1 billion baht ($28 million) to set up an EV and battery assembly facility in Thailand (AFP)

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Company will invest 1 billion baht ($28 million) to set up a facility to assemble electric vehicles and batteries in Thailand, the country's Board of Investment (BOI) said on Wednesday. Thailand's booming EV sector is currently dominated by Chinese carmakers, including BYD and Great Wall Motors, which are using the country as a manufacturing base for exporting vehicles across Southeast Asia.

The Hyundai factory, to be located just southeast of the capital city of Bangkok, will start production in 2026, according to a BOI statement.

"Thailand's strong existing supply chain will allow Hyundai to source not less than a third of the raw materials and parts it needs from within Thailand, thus supporting the local industry," BOI Secretary General Narit Therdsteerasukdi said.

Electric vehicle sales are surging across Southeast Asia, led by BYD, eating into the internal combustion engine car market dominated by Japanese and Korean firms.

Thailand, the region's biggest auto manufacturing hub, accounted for 55% of all Southeast Asia's EV sales in the first quarter, according to Counterpoint Research.

First Published Date: 07 Aug 2024, 20:16 PM IST
TAGS: city Hyundai Hyundai Motor Hyundai Thailand Hyundai India Hyundai Cars
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS