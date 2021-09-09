Hyundai teases next two members of Ioniq family: Ioniq 6 concept, Ioniq 7 SUV

After fully unveiling the Ioniq 5 all-electric vehicle, Hyundai is gearing up to take the electric charge forward with the next two members of its Ioniq family. The auto company recently teased the Ioniq 6 concept sedan and Ioniq 7 large SUV on its social media, shortly after detailing its carbon neutrality plans.

Hyundai plans to stop selling the internal combustion engine-powered vehicles by 2035, and the Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 7 are the next two upcoming battery-powered weapons in its arsenal. The company has already confirmed that the former will enter the market in 2022 while the latter will be introduced in 2024.

(Also read | Hyundai to fully electrify its lineup in major markets by 2040. Here's the plan)

The image of the Ioniq 6 concept car in the teaser image looks unchanged from the Hyundai Prophecy concept car and will be based on it. It will feature a 73 kWh battery pack at its core along with two powertrains - a single motor developing 215 hp and a dual motor churning out a combined output of 308 hp.

The side profile of the Ioniq 7 SUV has been showcased for the first time and its silhouette appears to have a rounded bonnet and a sweeping roofline. The wheel arches appear to be in square-like shape and have large diameter rims. Hyundai has previously teased Ioniq 7's front look where the SUV looks boxy with a grille-less look. It features a full-width horizontal LED bar and vertical LED units on the bumper.

(Also read | Hyundai Vision FK concept sports car is a dream fueled by hydrogen. Check specs)

The electric SUV may have a three-row seating arrangement with measurements similar to the Hyundai Palisade. It could also get a all-wheel drive as optional along with a dual-motor powertrain, offering a combined output of around 310 hp.Hyundai plans to have electrify its entire model line-up in Europe by 2035, and in other major markets by 2040. It has also previously announced that by 2025, the company aims to sell at least one million battery electric vehicles in the market.