Fancy a three row electric SUV? Hyundai’s Ioniq 7 can satisfy this thirst

Hyundai is gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated electric three-row SUV, the Ioniq 7, at Korea's 2024 Busan Motor Show this June, according to reports from the Korean Car Blog. The development of the Hyundai Ioniq 7, the brand's first large electric SUV, is well underway.

The Ioniq 7 is anticipated to share its platform and mechanical components with the Kia EV9, which is currently available for purchase. This suggests

The timing of the vehicle’s debut aligns with earlier speculations regarding the mid-year launch of Hyundai's third Ioniq model, following the Ioniq 5 crossover and Ioniq 6 sedan. Series production of the Ioniq 7 is scheduled to commence in South Korea concurrently with its unveiling, with manufacturing and sales in the U.S. expected to begin in 2025 at Hyundai's Metaplant in Georgia.

The Ioniq 7 is expected to share its platform and mechanical hardware with the Kia EV9, which is already on sale. This would mean that eventually the Ioniq 7 will also make its way to India, as the Kia EV9 is soon to make its debut in the country.

The Kia EV9 lineup includes various powertrain options, ranging from a single-motor variant producing 215 hp to a high-performance version boasting 576 hp. The Ioniq 7 is likely to offer similar powertrain choices, providing customers with a range of performance options.

In terms of battery options, the Ioniq 7 is expected to offer a 76.1 kWh battery pack, providing a range of 230 miles, as well as a larger 99.8 kWh battery, offering up to 304 miles of range, according to EPA estimates. These battery options should cater to customers seeking different ranges and performance levels.

While Hyundai has not yet confirmed the exact reveal date for the Ioniq 7, industry experts expect it to be unveiled in mid-2024, with sales expected to commence for the 2025 model year. The Ioniq 7 is poised to make a significant impact in the electric SUV segment, offering a compelling blend of performance, range, and luxury features.

Recently, spy photographers managed to capture a glimpse of the interior of the Ioniq 7 while the test car was undergoing winter testing and charging. Despite the extensive camouflage inside, several key features were noticeable.

One standout feature of the upcoming three row e-SUV from Hyundai is the massive rectangular screen that extends from behind the steering wheel to the centre of the dashboard, serving as both the instrument cluster and the infotainment screen. Additionally, physical buttons for HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) and radio controls are also present. The test vehicle also showcased cameras instead of traditional door mirrors, with screens displaying rearview images located at the top of the door cards.

While the exterior of the Ioniq 7 is seen heavily camouflaged, its overall shape appears to be similar to the SEVEN concept revealed in 2021. The production model seems to retain the concept's arcing roofline and proportions, suggesting that the extravagant headlights and taillights from the concept will also feature in the production version.

