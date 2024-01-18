Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Price, features, engine, mileage compared

HT Auto
  • Creta facelift, launched at a starting price of 11 lakh, will renew its rivalry with Kia Seltos to stay on top of the compact SUV segment.
Hyundai Motor will aim to keep the compact SUV crown with the launch of the new Creta facelift SUV this week. In its new avatar, the Creta 2024 SUV comes with major changes in its design, engine and features to trump its rivals in the segment. One of the arch rivals for Creta is the Kia Seltos SUV which was launched last year. Priced almost similarly, the Seltos could give the new Creta a tough competition to stay on top of the segment. Here is a quick look at how the new Creta and Seltos compare in terms of their prices, features, engines and mileage on offer.

Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Features

Both the new Creta and Seltos come loaded with features which, put together, are missing from most of its rivals like Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate and others. Common features shared by the Creta facelift and Seltos include the likes of 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and 10.25-inch fully digital display, bot of which are integrated into a dual screen setup. Both the SUVs get front seat ventilation, powered driver seat, ambient lights, panoramic sunroof and BOSE premium sound system.

In terms of safety features too, the two SUVs now come armed with level-2 ADAS technology, six airbags as standard, 360 degree camera, blind-spot monitoring among others.

Specifications Comparison Kia Seltos Hyundai Creta
Engine 1482.0 to 1497.0 cc 1482.0 to 1497.0 cc
Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic
Mileage N/A N/A
Fuel Type Petrol,Diesel Petrol,Diesel
Check detailed comparison

The only feature Creta misses out on is the Head-up Display offered by Kia on the X-Line variant of the Seltos. This variant also gets 18-inch alloy wheels, a size bigger than the 17-inch wheels offered with Creta. TheHyundai SUV also does not get multiple upholstery options like Seltos gets depending on variants.

Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Engine

Under the hood, there is almost nothing to separate the Creta and Seltos. Both come with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit. While these engines in Creta are mated to 6-speed manual, iVT and AT gearboxes besides the 7-speed DCT for turbo petrol, Seltos is offered with the iMT gearboxes in the turbo petrol and diesel variants and a CVT unit for the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Power output for both SUVs are similar, ranging from 113 bhp to 158 bhp. The torque output ranges between 144 Nm and 253 Nm.

Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Mileage

Creta and Seltos are also similar in terms of fuel efficiency on offer. However, the new Creta is just ahead of its arch rival in terms of mileage in certain variants. For instance, the newly-introduced turbo petrol engine offers 18.4 kmpl mileage in Creta facelift, more than 17.9 kmpl offered on Seltos. Creta's diesel manual variant offers 21.8 kmpl mileage, the highest among all variants of both SUVs. Seltos, which gets iMT gearbox in diesel variants, offers 20.7 kmpl.

Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Price

When it comes to prices, Creta is only 10,000 more expensive than the Seltos SUV. However, the launch price of 11 lakh is introductory in nature, and may get revised further. The top-end variant of both SUVs are priced at 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia also offers the X-Line variant with Seltos, which is priced even higher. Hyundai is expected to come up with the N-Line version of the Creta soon which will rival the Seltos X-Line.

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2024, 13:46 PM IST
