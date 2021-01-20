Hyundai teases design of its upcoming affordable SUV Bayon, launch this year.

Hyundai has shared a glimpse of how its all-new SUV Bayon will look like through teaser images on Wednesday. A series of low-light images reveals key details about the Bayon SUV and its design philosophy with a high-tech look.

Bayon SUV will be the latest Hyundai car to wear its Sensuous Sportiness design identity. The front of the SUV features an air intake band stretching across the entire front of the vehicle and wide, narrow DRLs generate width. The broad front grille opens at the bottom, creating a solid stance. The headlamps are separated from the DRLs, creating a unique light architecture for a distinctive look.

The rear of the Bayon SUV features arrow-shaped brake lights connected by a thin red line. Positioned far out to the sides, these lamps enhance the visual impression of width, making the rear graphic even more outstanding.

Hyundai is all set to come up with the brand new SUV model this year. The name of the new compact SUV - Hyundai Bayon - is inspired by city of Bayonne in France.

Hyundai has also announced that the new SUV will be the most affordable model among all the Hyundai SUVs available in the market currently. The Hyundai Bayon will join Hyundai's European crossover lineup and join the Kona, Tucson, Nexo and Santa Fe models.

Since Hyundai Bayon is primarily intended for Europe, the company decided to name it after the European city of Bayonne in southwestern France. Situated between the Atlantic coast and the Pyrenees, this city attracts fans of outdoor activities such as sailing and hiking, in keeping with the character of the new model.

It seems unlikely that Hyundai will consider the new Bayon SUV for India yet. Hyundai never decided to bring in the i30 model to India simply because it didn't see too many takers. It also seems unlikely that Bayon SUV will come to India since Hyundai already has other successful offerings around its range, like the new i20 and Venue SUV. However, the official word is not out yet.