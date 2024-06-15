HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Hyundai Motor To Sell 142.2 Million Shares, Will Be India's Biggest Ipo

Hyundai Motor to sell 142.2 million shares, will be India's biggest IPO

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 15 Jun 2024, 10:10 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Hyundai Motor Co. will sell 142.2 million shares in an initial public offering of its Indian unit, according to a draft red herring prospectus.
File photo of Hyundai logo (AP)
File photo of Hyundai logo

Hyundai Motor Co. will sell 142.2 million shares in an initial public offering of its Indian unit, according to a draft red herring prospectus.

Hyundai’s advisers for the share sale include Citigroup Inc., Kotak Mahindra Bank, JP Morgan Chase & Co, HSBC Holdings Plc and Morgan Stanley, according to the draft prospectus.

The automaker is seeking to raise about $2.5 billion in the IPO, with a potential listing planned by the end of the year, Bloomberg News reported previously, citing people familiar with the matter. That would make it one of the biggest on record in India, following Life Insurance Corp. of India’s 206 billion rupee ($2.5 billion) offering in 2022.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai i20
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.04 - 11.21 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Tucson 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Tucson 2024
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 30 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.13 - 10.28 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Nexo (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Nexo
Engine Icon1499.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 65 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.94 - 13.48 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Hyundai Inster teased: Electric micro-SUV with focus on tech. Check details

Hyundai is potentially seeking a valuation of as much as $25 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. Hyundai Motor India Ltd. is the country’s second-biggest carmaker by sales.

First Published Date: 15 Jun 2024, 10:10 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Motor India Limited

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.