Fixing a punctured car tyre can save you from being stranded. Lifesaving tips

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Nov 2024, 12:59 PM
  • Having a car tyre puncture repair kit handy and knowing how to repair a tyre puncture using the kit can be a lifesaver in the moment of need.
tyre
tyre
​Flat tyres are a nightmare for car owners and drivers. It is one of the most common problems common problems car owners and drivers face while driving a vehicle. A little nail, a small and sharp piece of glass or any sharp object can puncture the tyre of the car. The punctured tyres can create a lot of hassle for the drivers.

Most of the modern cars now come equipped with tubeless tyres. The tubeless tyres allow the drivers to drive the car through the lanes in case of a puncture to reach the nearby workshops where the puncture is repaired. However, in case the tyre is punctured at a spot, where no workshop is available, it could be troublesome.

Think of a situation if the puncture happens in a forest area, where no workshop is available, but you need to drive the vehicle out of the area. Such situations demand you to know how to fix a punctured tyre. In fact, knowing how to fix a punctured tyre is a basic life skill. Puncture repair can be done using a tyre puncture repair kit, which will ensure you take the vehicle to a nearby available workshop or drive the car safely for a temporary period.

Here are the key tips to fix or change a car's punctured tyre.

1 Find leak

The first step is finding the leak. The object that has punctured the tyre is not always easy to find. It could be a small one or a big sharp object as well. Take a close look at the tyre and check if there’s any hole or cut. If visible inspection doesn’t help, inflate the tyre to the appropriate pressure level and see if there is a hissing sound. If that too doesn't work, use some shampoo water and spray it on the tyre. You will see bubbles coming out from the leak. Mark the spot.

2 Jack up car

The next step is to jack up the car to remove the wheels. Make sure to park the car on a plain surface and apply the hand brake to make sure the car doesn't roll. Use a car jack to the recommended jacking points of the car, and use it to lift the side you’re working on.

3 Loosen lug nuts

After this loosen the lug nuts to remove the tyre. It can be done with a lug wrench. Remove the lug nuts to take off the wheel from the wheelbase. Now, it’s time to clean the leaking area using a rasp tool in and out of the puncture a few times.

4 Plug the puncture

The puncture repair kit comes with a plug that needs to be threaded in the middle of the insertion tool which is provided in the kit. Now, push it into the puncture hole. For a better seal and easy insertion, lubricate the plug beforehand with an adhesive such as glue or rubber cement. Usually, the puncture repair kits come with a glue tube for such emergency requirements. Now, after inserting it, keep the plug intact and don’t move it for some time to allow the adhesive to set and dry. Now, cut out the part of the plug that is sticking out from the tyre's surface.

5 Inflate tyre

This is the last step, where you need to fill the tyre with the OEM recommended air pressure in order to ensure smooth movement of the car. For this, a portable tyre inflator is required, which can be purchased aftermarket and it doesn't come expensive. After this, re-install the wheel reversing the process of dismantling. Once done, attach the lugs and tighten them to the proper torque and remove the car jack.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 10 Nov 2024, 12:59 PM IST
TAGS: car care car maintenance vehicle care vehicle maintenance

