Honda Motorcycle, Tata Capital announce festive two-wheeler loans

Tata Capital and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday announced festive two-wheeler loan offerings for the latter's customers, including 100 per cent finance of on-road price.

The benefits of Tata Capital's festive offerings for HMSI's eligible customers include loan up to 100 per cent of on-road price of the two–wheeler, customised loan options, instant approval on loans with minimum documentation and flexible option to choose the tenure up to 36 months, the two companies said in a joint statement.

These offers can be availed till November 30, 2020, they added.

(Also read | Honda says entry-level motorcycle work for India in progress)

"As HMSI's preferred partner, our endeavour is to provide finance that is flexible, easy and meets the needs of different customer segments. Our latest bundle of exciting offers will surely bring in more savings and make the process of availing finance affordable and seamless," Tata Capital Chief Product & Sales Head, Consumer Finance Vivek Chopra said.

Tata Capital and HMSI had entered into a partnership in 2019 to provide access to quick, transparent and innovative finance offerings.

With over 2,400 touchpoints Tata Capital caters to HMSI's 46 million diverse customers spread across the country, the statement said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.