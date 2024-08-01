Honda domestic sales up by 43 pc in July, sells 4.39 lakh two wheelers

Continuing its growth trajectory, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced its sales figures for July 2024. The company recorded dispatches totaling 4,83,100 units, marking a 43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth.

This includes domestic sales of 4,39,118 units and exports of 43,982 units. Domestic sales saw a 41 per cent YoY increase, while exports surged by 60 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Beyond robust sales

HMSI also achieved a significant milestone by selling five million units in Tamil Nadu since June 2001. Moreover, HMSI also expanded its network by inaugurating new BigWing dealerships in Hooghly (West Bengal), Ongole (Andhra Pradesh), and Burdwan (West Bengal).

Continuing its commitment to road safety, HMSI conducted awareness campaigns in 11 cities across India, including Tezpur (Assam), Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh), Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu), Rajkot (Gujarat), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Thane (Maharashtra), Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Shirdi (Maharashtra), Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu), Patna (Bihar), and Dehradun (Uttarakhand). HMSI commemorated the eighth anniversary of its Traffic Training Park in Ludhiana and conducted a road safety convention for school principals in Lucknow as part of its 'Mindset Development for our Future Generation' initiative.

The Honda India Foundation (HIF) organised a ‘Health Mela’ in Burera Village, Tapukara, Rajasthan, featuring women's health awareness sessions, health camps, Nukkad Natak performances, blood donation drives, basic medical screenings, yoga, and road safety awareness sessions for students.

Additionally, HIF partnered with the Marriott Group to launch 'Project Buniyaad'. This initiative aims to secure 100% job placement in the hospitality sector for approximately 1,000 youth from the northeastern states and Jammu and Kashmir.

In motorsports, Mohsin Paramban emerged as the leader in Round 2 of the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R category, followed by Savion Sabu and A.S. James in second and third positions, respectively.

