Honda Cars India, Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu Join Forces For Car Scrapping Solutions

Honda Cars India, Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu join forces for car scrapping solutions

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) on Monday announced the signing of an agreement with Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu Private Limited (MSTI) to offer its customers with end-to-end solution for scrapping their End-of-Life vehicles (ELVs) in the country. The company says this would allow its customers to get the best value for their old vehicles that are at the end of their life cycles.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Nov 2022, 12:08 PM
File photo used for representational purpose.
Underlining how MSTI is a government-approved ELV scrapping and recycling company, Honda says that the partnership will allow old vehicles to be scrapped in a scientific and environment friendly manner. The service will initially start in Delhi NCR, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and will expand to other areas in the country subsequently. “We are pleased to offer a one stop solution to our customers through our dealers, to scrap their old cars in a systematic and environmentally friendly manner. With this association, Honda Cars India intends to go beyond while serving and delighting our customers," said Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO, Honda Cars India.

India's plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners

As part of the partnership, Honda says that customers can get their vehicles evaluated, arrange for a quote for scrappage value of the said vehicle, get assistance with vehicle pick-up, transportation and dismantling, and issuance of certificate of deposit. The certificate of deposit and destruction would allow such customers to claim eligible benefits under the country's Vehicle Scrappage Policy. There is the additional benefit of customers knowing their their old vehicles won't be subsequently misused, saving them from any legal liabilities that may occur.

Vehicle Scrappage Policy in India is aimed at taking old and polluting vehicles off the roads and thereby also giving impetus to demand for new or newer vehicles.

First Published Date: 28 Nov 2022, 12:05 PM IST
TAGS: Vehicle scrappage policy Honda Cars India Honda
