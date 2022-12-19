Himachal Pradesh to come up with new electric vehicle policy: Deputy CM

Himachal Pradesh is taking significant steps in transitioning towards electric vehicles (EV) and will shortly introduce its new EV Policy, the state's Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri told PTI on Monday after test driving an EV from the Secretariat and inquired about its technical aspects. He also said that positive efforts would be made to radically change the transport sector.

Discussions are being held at various levels to introduce the new policy, he said, adding, “Initially, the operation of electric vehicles will be promoted at the Secretariat. Thereafter, their use will be increased in public transport."

The state, which is a popular tourism destination, is prioritizing environmental protection and promoting electric vehicles. It is also planning to replace all diesel and petrol-run vehicles with electric one in government departments in a phased manner in the next five years. First batch of EVs will be inducted in the state's transport department soon and necessary instructions have already been issued to the transport director.

About 1,000 vehicles of zero book value at the Himachal Road Transport Corporation will be replaced by electric vehicles in a phased manner. Electric buses will also be included in the fleet in the new policy. The policy is also expected to help reduce the daily expenditure of about ₹1.5 crore incurred by the transport corporation.

Steps are also being considered to install charging facilities at prime locations in the state. "In the initial phase, this facility will be provided in various government institutions, including the Secretariat and at Himachal Sadan and bhawans outside the state," Agnihotri said.

The state government is also working on appropriate steps to set up new driving test tracks to ensure compliance with road safety standards.

