HT Auto
Home Auto News Himachal Pradesh To Come Up With New Electric Vehicle Policy: Deputy Cm

Himachal Pradesh to come up with new electric vehicle policy: Deputy CM

Himachal Pradesh is taking significant steps in transitioning towards electric vehicles (EV) and will shortly introduce its new EV Policy, the state's Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri told PTI on Monday after test driving an EV from the Secretariat and inquired about its technical aspects. He also said that positive efforts would be made to radically change the transport sector.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Dec 2022, 18:11 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only

Discussions are being held at various levels to introduce the new policy, he said, adding, “Initially, the operation of electric vehicles will be promoted at the Secretariat. Thereafter, their use will be increased in public transport."

Also Read : This Asian country offers up to $5,000 subsidy for EVs but there's a catch

The state, which is a popular tourism destination, is prioritizing environmental protection and promoting electric vehicles. It is also planning to replace all diesel and petrol-run vehicles with electric one in government departments in a phased manner in the next five years. First batch of EVs will be inducted in the state's transport department soon and necessary instructions have already been issued to the transport director.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

About 1,000 vehicles of zero book value at the Himachal Road Transport Corporation will be replaced by electric vehicles in a phased manner. Electric buses will also be included in the fleet in the new policy. The policy is also expected to help reduce the daily expenditure of about 1.5 crore incurred by the transport corporation.

Steps are also being considered to install charging facilities at prime locations in the state. "In the initial phase, this facility will be provided in various government institutions, including the Secretariat and at Himachal Sadan and bhawans outside the state," Agnihotri said.

The state government is also working on appropriate steps to set up new driving test tracks to ensure compliance with road safety standards.

First Published Date: 19 Dec 2022, 18:10 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
Polestar_3
Polestar 3 to showcase unique technology at CES 2023
Tesla_Model_Y
Tesla officially enters this Asian country
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Semi
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Volkswagen ID.Buzz scores a perfect five in Euro NCAP
Volkswagen ID.Buzz scores a perfect five in Euro NCAP
Himachal Pradesh to come up with new electric vehicle policy: Deputy CM
Himachal Pradesh to come up with new electric vehicle policy: Deputy CM
This Bentley series from 1920s is pure vintage beauty
This Bentley series from 1920s is pure vintage beauty
This Asian country offers up to $5,000 subsidy for EVs. But there's a catch
This Asian country offers up to $5,000 subsidy for EVs. But there's a catch
This government laboratory to begin EV battery, charging system testing services
This government laboratory to begin EV battery, charging system testing services

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city