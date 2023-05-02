Hero MotoCorp sees slight drop in April wholesales with 3.96 lakh units sold

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it sold 396,107 units of scooters and motorcycles last month, seeing a slight fall from 418,622 units sold in April of 2022. The company expects the sales momentum to build-up in the coming months on account of a combination of factors, including a such as slew of new product launches, a healthy growth in country's GDP as well as positive consumer sentiments.

The company's motorcycle sales stood at 368,830 units last month as compared to 392,627 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago. Its scooter sales stood at 27,277 units in April, seeing a drop from 25,995 units sold in the year-ago period.

Hero MotoCorp's domestic sales figure stood at 386,184 units last month as compared to 398,490 units sold in April of 2022, again witnessing a decline. Its exports too fell to 9,923 units last month from 20,132 units sold in the year-ago period.

In a separate development, the company, last month, presented a purpose-built Harley-Davidson Road King to a specially-abled employee, Chitra Zutshi. The handover ceremony was organized at Hero’s Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, where Chitra piloted the motorcycle herself at the testing track under the supervision of an expert.

The motorcycle was modified by mounting two auxiliary wheels at the rear to stabilize the ride, making it fit for Chitra's special requirements. While presenting the keys of the motorcycle to Zutshi, Hero MotoCorp's Munjal promised her that he would ride pillion with her on his next trip to CIT.

The company's electric mobility brand VIDA became the official EV partner of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

