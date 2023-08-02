HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Hero Motocorp Reports 12% Dip In Total Sales In July At 3.91 Lakh Units

Hero MotoCorp reports 12% dip in total sales in July at 3.91 lakh units

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Aug 2023, 14:24 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Hero MotoCorp reported sales of 3,91,310 units last month, witnessing a dip of 12% as compared to 445,580 units sold in the year-ago period. It sold 360,592 units of motorcycles as compared to 421,288 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago. Scooters sales amounted to 30,718 units as against 24,292 units sold in the year-ago period.

Hero Passion XTec.
Hero Passion XTec.

Domestic sales of the company stood at 371,204 units as compared to 430,684 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago. However, exports increased slightly from 14,896 units sold in July of 2022 to 20,106 units sold last month.

The company says that the dip in sales figures is reflective of the “inclement weather conditions in July" as there was unprecedented rainfall and floods in certain parts of the country. This led to damage of crops in several states, and also resulted in decline in customer footfalls at the dealerships.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Bronx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Bronx
₹12 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic
₹21.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King
₹26.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883
₹ 9.26 - 10.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight
₹ 10.61 - 11.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob
₹15.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The company expects that new product launches in the upcoming festive season along with innovative finance schemes is expected to result in improvement in market demand.

July also saw the launch of the company's first co-developed motorcycle with Harley-Davidson - the X440. The motorcycle was launched at the company's state-of-the-art Hero Center for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur. Production of the motorbike will start in September at the company’s Garden Factory at Neemrana, Rajasthan while deliveries will commence in October of 2023.

The motorcycle can be booked online till August 3, 2023, on the official website of Harley-Davidson with a booking amount of 5000. The motorcycle is available in three variants – Denim, Vivid and S.

The company has increased the price of the motorcycle which was initially launched at an introductory price. The bike will now retail at a starting price of 2,39,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The price increase of 10,500 will apply to all the variants of the bike.

First Published Date: 02 Aug 2023, 14:23 PM IST
TAGS: Harley-Davidson Hero Hero MotoCorp Harley X440

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 307 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VRPRIME Anti Fog Film For Car Mirror | Car Accessories Stickers | Water Repellent for Side Mirror Anti Rain Guard | Car Latest Exterior Interior Accessories | Suitable for All Car Mirror (4)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.