The most affordable Harley-Davidson gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?

Hero MotoCorp has announced that the prices of the Harley-Davidson X440 will now start from ₹2,39,500 ex-showroom, Delhi. This price increase of ₹10,500 will apply to all the variants. Harley-Davidson X440 will be available at the current introductory price of ₹2,29,000, till 3rd August 2023. So, the revised price will come into effect from 4th August. Customers can book their Harley-Davidson X440 by paying a token amount of ₹5,000. The motorcycle is offered in three variants. There is Denim, Vivid and S. The X440 compete against the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Triumph Speed 400.

The manufacturer has also announced that they will be ramping up the production capacity to respond to the demand for the motorcycle. Hero MotoCorp will start the production of the Harley-Davidson X440 in September at the company’s Garden Factory at Neemrana, in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan, and commence customer deliveries from October 2023. Deliveries to customers will be made on a prioritised basis as per booking dates.

Harley-Davidson X440 comes with a new 440 cc air-oil cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

In terms of features, the X440 is equipped with all LED lighting, a USB port to charge mobile devices and a 3.5-inch TFT display that shows a speedometer, tachometer, trip meters, odometer, service indicator and side-stand alert. Apart from this, the motorcycle also gets Bluetooth connectivity with application support.

Watch: Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?

Mr. Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “Since the time of its launch, Harley-Davidson X440 has created a significant excitement in the industry. We had launched this at an introductory price of INR 2,29,000. We are now announcing the new price that will be applicable for the next window of online bookings. Current online booking window with introductory price closes on 3rd August. It’s a fantastic opportunity to avail of the benefit and own a Harley-Davidson."

