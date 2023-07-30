Harley-Davidson X440 bookings to close soon: Complete future timeline

Harley-Davidson X440 is the maiden offering from the Haley and Hero MotoCorp partnership
Hero said that the bike has received positive response from customers
Bookings window for the bike will be closed on August 3
The next booking window will be announced at a later date and with a price hike
Test rides for pre-booked customers will begin from September 1
Production will begin in September at Hero MotoCorp's Garden Factory in Neemrana
Customer deliveries are scheduled to begin from October
Deliveries will be prioritized as per booking dates, Hero has confirmed
The two-wheeler giant said it is ramping up production for the X440