Harley-Davidson X440 bookings to close soon: Complete future timeline

Published Jul 30, 2023

Harley-Davidson X440 is the maiden offering from the Haley and Hero MotoCorp partnership

Hero said that the bike has received positive response from customers

Bookings window for the bike will be closed on August 3

The next booking window will be announced at a later date and with a price hike

Test rides for pre-booked customers will begin from September 1

Production will begin in September at Hero MotoCorp's Garden Factory in Neemrana

Customer deliveries are scheduled to begin from October

Deliveries will be prioritized as per booking dates, Hero has confirmed

The two-wheeler giant said it is ramping up production for the X440
