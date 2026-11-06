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Cars & Bikes Auto News Govt Working On Policies To Ease Vehicle Ownership Transfers

Govt working on policies to ease vehicle ownership transfers

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Nov 2026, 09:57 am
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Government of India is working on policies to simplify the ownership transfer process for used vehicles.

Government of India is working on policies to simplify the ownership transfer process for used vehicles.
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The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is working on policies to simplify the vehicle transfer process for used vehicles. The Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways, Harsh Malhotra, said the government is working on policies to simplify used-vehicle ownership transfers. He acknowledged that consumers often face difficulties while transferring the ownership of vehicles.

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Malhotra said that differences in state-level policies and their implementation often lead to the complexities. "There are hassles and challenges in the transfer of ownership. The central government is working on policies for this...Integration of policies and their implementation across states is important," PTI quoted him saying, at the launch of the Ease of Vehicle Ownership Index (EVOI) and a report by India Tech.org and Consumer VOICE.

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Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu topped the Ease of Vehicle Ownership Index. The index ranks each state based on its respective policy and regulatory framework, digital infrastructure, process efficiency, transparency and accountability, institutional ecosystem and dealer support, and cost and affordability.

According to the report, in Andhra Pradesh, registration certificate (RC) transfer for a used vehicle generally takes 7-10 days, while in Uttar Pradesh it takes more than 30 days. Out of 15 states, 13 states ask applicants to deliver physical copies to the RTO, despite filing those documents online. The report also found that road tax on a 6 lakh petrol car varies from 3% in Uttar Pradesh to 14% in Karnataka and Telangana, resulting in a price difference of more than 66,000 for the same vehicle.

The report recommended amendment of some sections of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) to introduce statutory timelines for ownership transfers, such as approval within 1-2 days, dispatch of the RC within 2-3 days, interstate NOCs within two days and road tax refunds within 14 days.

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First Published Date: 06 Nov 2026, 09:57 am IST
TAGS: used car Indian auto industry
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