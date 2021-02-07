Govt working on advanced system to ensure quick treatment to accident victims

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is working on an advanced road safety system that would ensure immediate treatment to those injured in accidents on national highways across the country.

The improved mechanism will immediately inform the police and ambulance services on the occasion of occurrence of an accident. The system will ensure that ambulances equipped with a Global Positioning System will be used to transport the victims to the nearest hospitals.

Work for the emergency response mechanism for road safety is under full swing. "Immediate treatment will be possible for those injured in road accidents if the police, ambulances and hospitals are connected through a single network. It will also help in relief and rescue work," Giridhar Aramane, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, was quoted as saying by IANS.

(Also read | Nitin Gadkari asks states to accord top priority to road safety)

Talks between the Road Transport and the Health Ministries are underway for real-time information exchange as well as cashless treatment of the injured.

In fact, the former ministry has also tied up with engineering institutes such as the Indian Institutes of Technology and National Institutes of Technology to work on several new schemes to prevent road accidents. Work for 'Integrated Road Accident Project' with the help of the World Bank, is also under process.

Apart from the above measures, the ministry believes that fear of hefty fines will also deter people from violating traffic rules.

(with inputs from IANS)