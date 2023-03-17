Ghazipur landfill waste to be used to build new ring road for Delhi NCR

HT Auto
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Mar 2023, 10:19 AM
Delhi-NCR will soon have more wider roads around the city that promise to decongest traffic in the area. A new ring road project, named Urban Extension Road Project (UER-II), is currently in execution under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) with five different routes that link the national capital to nearby highways and expressways. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that these roads will be built from waste collected from the Ghazipur landfill.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will use 20 lakh tonne of plastic garbage sourced from the Ghazipur landfill to complete the Urban Extension Road Project for Delhi NCR.
Gadkari said the roads, being constructed at an estimated cost of 7,716 crore, is part of the Delhi decongestion plan. It will use around 20 lakh tonne of plastic waste from the Ghazipur landfill. On Thursday, Gadkari took a survey of the work, which is already more than half way through to its completion. He said that the project will be completed soon and will be inaugurated by September this year.

This will become the third ring road Delhi will have. It is being developed in five packages. The NH-344M, which is part of the first three packages, will be an additional ring road for west Delhi. It is expected to reduce travel time to IGI airport to around 20 minutes from about two hours taken currently. It will serve as an alternative route for traffic from west and south Delhi as well as Gurugram towards NH-44, Chandigarh, Punjab and J&K. It also connects to the proposed India International Convention and Expo Center in Dwarka.

The fourth package, called NH-344P, will connect NH-344M and Barwasini bypass on NH-352A. Besides serving as a spur to Sonipat Bypass, it will also help traffic from NH-44 to Western Peripheral Expressway and Delhi-Katra Expressway. The fifth package, called NH-344N will connect NH-344M to NH-10, near Bahadurgarh. It provide a shorter route to connect Delhi and Western Peripheral Expressway. NH-8, which connects Delhi and Jaipur, is also being repaired simultaneously.

First Published Date: 17 Mar 2023, 10:19 AM IST
TAGS: NHAI Nitin Gadkari
