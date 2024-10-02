Copyright © HT Media Limited
General Motors’ $35,000 plug-in Chevrolet delivers long-awaited EV sales growth

By: Bloomberg
Updated on: 02 Oct 2024, 06:34 AM
  • Among carmakers, General Motors is still well behind Tesla in sales and is chasing South Korean duo Kia and Hyundai.
Among carmakers, General Motors is still well behind Tesla in sales and is chasing South Korean duo Kia and Hyundai. (Chevrolet)

Want a way to boost electric vehicle sales? Make them cheap.

Some three years after General Motors Co. kicked off Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra’s plan to go electric with a $100,000 Hummer EV, the company is finally selling battery cars in bigger numbers.

It can thank the comparatively cheaper and smaller Chevrolet Equinox.

GM sold almost 10,000 electric Equinox SUVs in the third quarter, lifting the carmaker’s total battery-powered sales to a record of about 32,000 vehicles. The tally marks a 60% jump from the prior-year period and a 46% increase from the second quarter, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

The Equinox EV starts at roughly $35,000, before a $7,500 federal tax credit. By comparison, Tesla Inc.’s Model 3 starts at $40,000. Chevy started building the lowest-priced version of the small SUV toward the end of the quarter, boosting the company’s growth expectations for the model and the rest of its plug-in lineup.

“It’s got further significant upside," Rory Harvey, GM’s president of international markets, said in an interview.

To fuel sales elsewhere, GM’s GMC brand is pairing up with Costco Wholesale Corp. to offer $1,000 discounts on Hummer EVs to members of the retail giant.

Among carmakers, GM is still well behind Tesla in sales and is chasing Korean duo Kia and Hyundai, which sold nearly 11,600 Ioniq 5 EVs in the quarter.

First Published Date: 02 Oct 2024, 06:34 AM IST
TAGS: GM General Motors Chevrolet Equinox electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
