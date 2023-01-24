Gadkari inaugurates 18 National Highway projects worth 6,800 crore in MP

Union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has inaugurated 18 National Highway projects in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh. The projects are worth ₹6,800 crore and of a total length of 550 km. With these projects, Gadkari said, the two-decade-old demand of the local people to construct a bridge on the Betwa has been fulfilled.

The bridge will have a total length of 665-meter-long and has is being built at a cost of ₹25 crore. The connectivity of Orchha, Jhansi, and Tikamgarh will improve with the construction of a 2-lane paved shoulder bridge and footpath, the minister added, while inaugurating the projects.

He further said that the construction of Powai, Orchha, Harpalpur, Kaithi Padhariya Kala, Patna Tamauli, Jasso, Nagaud and Sagar Link Road bypasses will reduce the traffic pressure in the city. Sagar Greenfield Link Road will reduce the distance from Bhopal to Kanpur by 21 km. From Mohari via Satai Ghat and Chowka to MP/UP, added the statement.

Also Read : National Highway construction pace slows down to 20.99 km a day in FY23: Govt

The highway projects also include four-lane widening till the border, which will cut down the travel time drastically. Construction of flyovers in Sagar City, Chhatarpur City and Gadhakota will further help solve the problem of traffic jams.

The projects will also make connectivity smoother to reach the tourist places of Madhya Pradesh such as Orchha, Khajuraho, Panna, Chitrakoot, Tikamgarh, and Sanchi. Gadkari said that with the construction of the Bhopal-Kanpur Economic Corridor, the transportation of cement and minerals will be easier and the logistic cost will be reduced.

The construction of this corridor will also improve connectivity from Bhopal to Kanpur, connectivity from Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Varanasi will also be good while construction of a 2-lane road with a paved shoulder from Tikamgarh to Orchha will make traffic safe.

First Published Date: