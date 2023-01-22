HT Auto
Home Auto News National Highway Construction Pace Slows Down To 20.99 Km A Day In Fy23: Govt

National highway construction pace slows down to 20.99 km a day in FY23: Govt

The pace of national highway construction in India has slowed down to 20.99 kilometres a day during the first nine months of the current financial year, reveals official data published by the central government. The pace of national highway construction between April and December 2022 was significantly slower than the record 37 kilometres a day touched a record high in 2020-21, reveals a PTI report.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Jan 2023, 16:52 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Official target of national highway construction has been kept at 12,000 kilometres for the current financial year. (PTI)
Official target of national highway construction has been kept at 12,000 kilometres for the current financial year. (PTI)
Official target of national highway construction has been kept at 12,000 kilometres for the current financial year. (PTI)
Official target of national highway construction has been kept at 12,000 kilometres for the current financial year.

The pace came down to 28.64 kilometres a day in 2021-22 due to the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Apart from that, longer than usual monsoons in some parts of the country too disrupted the national highway construction pace in the 2021-22 financial year, claimed the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The data revealed by the ministry claims that a total of 5,774 kilometres of national highways have been constructed across the country by April-December 2022, as compared to 5,833 km constructed in April-December 2021-22 financial year.

Also Read : How to choose the right insurance for your car: Key tips

The ministry has further revealed that the official target of national highway construction has been kept at 12,000 kilometres for the current financial year. Considering the target and the current pace of construction, it seems MoRTH is highly unlikely to achieve the goal in this financial year.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Kabira Mobility Km 3000 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility Km 3000
₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Komaki Xgt Km (HT Auto photo)
Komaki Xgt Km
₹42,500 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kabira Mobility Km 4000 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility Km 4000
₹1.37 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Suzuki Gixxer (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Gixxer
155 cc
₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hero Xpulse 200 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xpulse 200
199.6 cc
₹1.13 - 1.21 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Aprilia Sxr 125 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Sxr 125
124.45 cc
₹1.15 - 1.18 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The ministry has further said that it had constructed 10,237 kilometres of national highways in the financial year 2019-20, while the total construction volume in FY 2020-21 and FY 2021-22 were 13,327 kilometres and 10,457 kilometres, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has said that it is committed to bringing down the number of deaths and injuries in road accidents across the country. To achieve that, MoRTH claims to be taking organised steps.

First Published Date: 22 Jan 2023, 16:52 PM IST
TAGS: national highway
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy.
Big slash: Ford Motor to cut thousands of jobs, bets on EV tech
Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 299 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 316 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
2% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 369 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
62% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 564 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV_Blitz_4
Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Jimny_10
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here!
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Latest News

Ola Electric responds to scooter accident after front wheel breaks; rider recovering
Ola Electric responds to scooter accident after front wheel breaks; rider recovering
Hyundai Aura facelift launched: 5 things you should know
Hyundai Aura facelift launched: 5 things you should know
Okinawa announces first-ever European R&D centre, teases new electric cruiser
Okinawa announces first-ever European R&D centre, teases new electric cruiser
In pics: Porsche showcases its entire range in Festival of Dreams
In pics: Porsche showcases its entire range in Festival of Dreams
Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 electric scooter is here!
Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 electric scooter is here!

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city