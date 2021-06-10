Five things to know before considering an electric vehicle for family

Electric mobility is one of the four megatrends that are shaping the global mobility sector since the last decade. India being one of the major automobile markets is no different. The country has witnessed a surge in demand and product launches in the EV space in the last half a decade.

Electric vehicles in India are available in multiple segments. The passenger vehicle segment has witnessed lesser penetration of EVs. But the two-wheelers and three-wheelers are have been driving India's mission zero-emission. There has been a massive surge in electric two and three-wheelers usage in lower-tier cities across the country.

The incessant price hike of motor fuels such as petrol and diesel are further fueling the demand in the electric vehicle market. With petrol costing more than ₹100 per litre, many customers are opting for electric vehicles that offer a way cheaper cost of ownership.

No doubt the electric vehicles' penetration in India has been growing. But before buying an electric vehicle, the customers should always consider few things. Considering the fact that a vehicle is a big-ticket purchase and it can be a tricky affair, one should always opt for the best option to get the best value for money.

Here are the top five things one should consider before buying an electric vehicle.