The electric vehicle is the new chapter in the age of new mobility. Almost all the automakers across the world are working on electric vehicles. One aspect every electric vehicle manufacturer focus on is the range of the EVs.

The average driving range of electric vehicles has been increasing steadily. The average range for the new battery electric vehicles in 2020 was around 350 km, compared to 200 km in 2015.

Tesla and Ford are currently leading the table of the longest range electric cars with their Model 3 Long Range and Mustang Mach-E CA Route 1 respectively. They are offering over 550 km range. The Tesla Model S Plaid could become the longest-range electric car in the world. But the car's range is yet to be announced officially till the time the report is being written.

Here are five electric cars offering the best range.