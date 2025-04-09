Ferrari may bring back manual gearbox exclusively for Icona series supercars

Ferrari is on a roll. Record sales in 2023 and a waiting list stretching out to 2026 mean the Italian house is not in any hurry to reboot. But, as the firm gets ready to launch its first electric vehicle later this year, there are rumors of a possible comeback to something very old-school: the gated manual gearbox.

Australian publication Carsales reports that Ferrari's Chief Product Development Officer Gianmaria Fulgenzi said that while a three-pedal Ferrari may sound unlikely, don't expect to see it appear in their normal product range. Instead, it is being considered for Ferrari's ultra-limited Icona series, which includes models like the Monza SP1/SP2 and Daytona SP3.

So far, these cars have only had automatic transmission, as they are aimed at the most loyal and best-heeled client base. A new Icona might redefine things by bringing back the clutch pedal and gated shifter.

Demand from high-profile fans and customers

Fulgenzi uncovered that there is interest in a manual Ferrari not only from nostalgic collectors. High-profile personalities, such as seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, have apparently expressed support for going back to manual transmissions. Hamilton has been quoted as being keen on a contemporary homage to the iconic Ferrari F40—something he'd like to see christened the F44, perhaps with a nod to his racing number.

The previous Ferrari to come with a manual transmission was the California, which ended in 2012. Dual-clutch automatics have since become the mainstay of the brand, supported by performance and efficiency gains. However, the tactile charm of a conventional gearbox continues to find favor among those who value driving connection over raw acceleration.

Engineering challenges and exclusivity

If Ferrari does proceed with a manual-equipped Icona model, then some engineering compromises have to be made. Fulgenzi noted that a manual gearbox in a high-torque V12 vehicle would demand extensive accommodation—perhaps even limiting torque output—to prevent the clutch from becoming unmanageable. Such a car would probably come with a price tag in the multimillion-dollar range, considering the expense of creating a low-volume manual transmission from scratch.

With the Ferrari Daytona SP3 costing $2.2 million and already selling out quickly, the possibility of a manual-only Icona car appears feasible, at least in a business sense. For the purists who want the unadulterated, analog thrill of shifting gears in a Ferrari, hope may finally be on the near horizon.

