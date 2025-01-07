Maharashtra makes FASTag mandatory for all vehicles on state highways

After National Highways across India, Maharashtra will make toll payment through FASTags mandatory for all vehicles using the state highways. The Maharashtra cabinet announced its decision today (January 7) that the mandatory use of FASTag for all vehicles will be implemented from April 1. The decision was taken after the transport department had proposed changes in the tolling system on the state highways.

The decision to make FASTag mandatory for all vehicles, including private cars, on state highways also means that the state government's earlier decision to waive toll fee for cars and SUVs at five entry points into Mumbai will also end on April 1 this year. In October last year, the government decided to exempt private vehicles from paying toll at Dahisar, LBS Road-Mulund, Eastern Express Highway-Mulund, Airoli Creek Bridge and Vashi entry points.

New FASTag rules in Maharashtra: Key things to know

Currently, there are 22 state highways which have been developed by the public works department and state road development corporation in Maharashtra. All the toll plazas on these 22 highways are governed by the state government. An official in the transport department of Maharashtra said, “The FASTag policy is in place for the national highways governed by the National Highways Authority of India since 2021. It will now be mandatory on the state highways and toll plazas operated on them by the private players."

Mandating FASTag toll collection system on state highways is aimed to help the government to reduce traffic jams at toll plazas as well as make the payment process cashless and transparent. The transport department official said that all FASTag-related rules will also remain applicable on state highways. "The motorists not donning the FASTag will have to pay double the toll if paid through other means like cash," the official added.

FASTag is RFID-based electronic toll collection system introduced across India from February 15, 2021 by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Cameras installed at toll plazas across national highways scan the RFID tag affixed on the windshield of a vehicle to deduct toll charges. The FASTag accounts are linked to the vehicle owner's bank account or FASTag wallets from where the amount is deducted digitally.

