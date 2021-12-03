Top Sections
Elon Musk exercises more options, sells Tesla shares worth $1.01 billion
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Elon Musk exercises more options, sells Tesla shares worth $1.01 billion

1 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2021, 09:14 AM IST HT Auto Desk ( with inputs from Reuters )

  • Since November 8, Musk has exercised options to buy 10.7 million shares and sold 10.1 million shares for $10.9 billion.

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $1.01 billion to meet his tax obligations related to the exercise of options to buy 2.1 million shares, regulatory filings showed on Thursday.

(Also read: Tesla says goodbye to California and howdy to Texas)

In early November, the world's richest person tweeted that he would sell 10% of his stock if users of the social media platform approved. A majority of them had agreed with the sale.

Since Nov. 8, Musk has exercised options to buy 10.7 million shares and sold 10.1 million shares for $10.9 billion.

Following a flurry of options exercise, Musk still has an option to buy about 10 million more shares at $6.24 each, which expires in August next year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

  • First Published Date : 03 Dec 2021, 09:09 AM IST