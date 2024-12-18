Delhi pollution: Checking intensifies amid BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel car ban

Delhi Traffic Police has intensified vehicle checking in the national capital after BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars have been banned from the city limits. The vehicle ban has been implemented from Monday (December 16) due to rise in pollution levels with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implementing measures under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4. Since Tuesday, Delhi Police has tightened the borders around Delhi and set up check posts at several places to stop restricted vehicles.

This is the second time within two months that vehicle ban in Delhi has been implemented. On November 15, Delhi witnessed a similar ban when pollution levels had spiked to severe and above category. Under the GRAP norms, plying BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles is restricted in Delhi-NCR once Stage 3 measures kick in. However, the restrictions will not apply for commuters with disabilities. All non-essential BS 4 diesel-run commercial vehicles are also restricted to ply on the streets of the national capital during this phase.

The Delhi Police was earlier reprimanded by the Supreme Court for not effectively implementing the vehicle ban in November by not monitoring all the border entry-exit points around Delhi. This time, the police has invoked stringent measures to keep restricted vehicles out of the national capital. Besides vehicle checking, Delhi Police is also coordinating with police from neighbouring states Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to manage traffic flow.

Delhi Traffic Police has set up joint pickets at borders with neighbouring state police personnel to stop restricted vehicle movements. Documents are being checked by police to verify age and emission standards of vehicles entering Delhi. As many as 10 police pickets will be installed at every district. Checking has also intensified to keep over-aged vehicles from plying. The police has also decided to divert vehicles approaching Delhi to divert to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway if their destination is not the national capital.

Delhi vehicle ban: What you should know

Defying the GRAP Stage 4 restrictions by driving the banned vehicles could lead you into trouble. Those found flouting the norms by plying BS 3 petrol or BS 4 diesel cars could face a traffic fine of ₹20,000.

For those who can take their cars out, it is important to remember carrying a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC). Delhi Police will relaunch its drive to monitor vehicles plying without a valid PUCC and take action. Those found without valid PUCC will face a traffic challan of ₹10,000.

Delhi vehicle ban: Which cars are allowed to ply

The vehicle ban in Delhi during GRAP Stage 4 only restricts cars with BS 3 petrol or BS 4 diesel emission certificates. All other vehicles are exempt from the ban. Even CNG vehicles with older emission norms are allowed to ply. The restrictions also do not apply to electric vehicles or vehicles deployed for essential services.

