Delhi pollution: BS-3 petrol, BS-4 diesel car ban revoked

Ban on BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel cars in India lifted after 3 weeks
The vehicle ban was implemented from February 15 due to severe pollution levels in Delhi
The ban on these vehicles were implemented to try and bring down pollution level in Delhi
On December 5, the Supreme Court allowed to relax restrictions after AQI levels improved
The air quality index improved to moderate category in Delhi in the past couple of days
During GRAP Stage 4 restrictions, hefty penalty was levied on vehicles flouting the order
BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel car owners had to pay ₹20,000 as penalty
Not carrying a valid pollution certificate also amounted to a fine of ₹10,000
The vehicle restrictions may return to Delhi if pollution levels go beyond poor level again