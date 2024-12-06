Delhi pollution: BS-3 petrol, BS-4 diesel car ban revoked

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 06, 2024

Ban on BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel cars in India lifted after 3 weeks

The vehicle ban was implemented from February 15 due to severe pollution levels in Delhi

The ban on these vehicles were implemented to try and bring down pollution level in Delhi

On December 5, the Supreme Court allowed to relax restrictions after AQI levels improved

The air quality index improved to moderate category in Delhi in the past couple of days

During GRAP Stage 4 restrictions, hefty penalty was levied on vehicles flouting the order

BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel car owners had to pay 20,000 as penalty

Not carrying a valid pollution certificate also amounted to a fine of 10,000

The vehicle restrictions may return to Delhi if pollution levels go beyond poor level again
