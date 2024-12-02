Delhi pollution: BS-3 petrol, BS-4 diesel car ban to continue till…

Ban on driving a BS-3 petrol or a BS-4 diesel car in Delhi will continue at least till Thursday (December 5) as the Supreme Court has refused to relaxGraded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage 4 measures in the national capital amid high air quality index (AQI) levels. The pollution level in Delhi has reduced over the past couple of days to very poor category from severe. However, the top court has said existing measures will not be downgraded until pollution levels are under control.

The ban on BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel cars has been implemented under the strict GRAP stage 4 measures when the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforced the restrictions from November 8. It restricts movement of certain vehicles to reduce emission to help bring down pollution level. Restricted vehicles include commercial trucks and public buses running on diesel besides private cars compatible with outdated emission standards.

The ban on these vehicles is likely to continue for another three days. A Supreme Court bench has asked authorities from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh governments to appear on December 5 before the next step is decided. The bench said, "There is hardly any implementation of stage 4 of GRAP to deal with air pollution in the national capital." Earlier, the top court had slammed the Delhi government and Delhi Police for not implementing the GRAP stage 4 restrictions effectively.

Delhi pollution: Penalty against plying BS3 petrol, BS4 diesel cars

Last week, the ban on BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles were partially relaxed. The CAQM had lifted restrictions on plying these older vehicles only for commuters who have disabilities. For all others, the ban will remain effective. Violating the GRAP Stage 4 by plying BS-3 petrol or BS-4 diesel cars could lead to a traffic fine of ₹20,000. Overage vehicles, which include petrol cars older than 15 years or diesel cars over 10 years, are being impounded. Vehicles plying without a valid PUC certificate will also be fined ₹10,000.

