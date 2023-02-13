Delhi Police to get 500 new vehicles with cutting-edge security tech

With the upcoming G20 events that are scheduled to take place in the national capital, the Delhi Police announced that it will procure about 500 new vehicles equipped with the latest security gadgets in order to guard foreign dignitaries who will attend the programme. The officials shared that the security wing of the Delhi Police will get 200 units of the seven-seater compact SUV Mahindra Bolero along with additional 200 units of the seven-seater Maruti Ertiga.

The automakers will be inducted by next month in order to get the units ready. “We are also procuring 100 Scorpio cars. Although we have a sufficient number of vehicles for our routine security arrangements, for the G-20 summit, we are procuring additional 500 new vehicles which will be used by the security wing of our force as the security of foreign dignitaries visiting the national capital from across the world is our responsibility," reported a senior police officer.

Apart from vehicles, the department has also placed orders for various security-related equipment which include bullet-resistant explosive detectors, night vision, vehicle surveillance systems and baggage scanners among others. “All these security apparatus are being procured to ensure that we are fully prepared to tackle any situation and ensure that the law and order are maintained in the national capital," added another officer.

According to a PTI report, over 200 meetings will be conducted at 55 locations across the country concluding with the summit in September in Delhi. The G20 is an intergovernmental forum that consists of the world's major developed and developing economies. The forum constitutes Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Argentina, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Mexico, Turkiye, the United Kingdom, the USA and the European Union (EU).

