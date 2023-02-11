HT Auto
Home Auto News To Prevent Road Accidents, Delhi Traffic Police Team To Analyse Black Spots

To prevent road accidents, Delhi Traffic Police team to analyse black spots

The Delhi Traffic Police has set up a study group comprising officials from the transport department to analyse 10 "black spots" in the national capital and offer remedial solutions, officials said on Friday.

By: PTI
| Updated on: 11 Feb 2023, 14:11 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Delhi has witnessed 1,206 fatal road accidents in 2021, in which 1,239 people were killed.(File photo) (PTI)
Delhi has witnessed 1,206 fatal road accidents in 2021, in which 1,239 people were killed.(File photo) (PTI)
Delhi has witnessed 1,206 fatal road accidents in 2021, in which 1,239 people were killed.(File photo) (PTI)
Delhi has witnessed 1,206 fatal road accidents in 2021, in which 1,239 people were killed.(File photo)

The group has been split into sub-groups comprising three-four members each and they are studying two black spots each, they added. The group comprises officials from the transport department, members of the SaveLife Foundation, CRRI etc., along with traffic police officers.

The group is supposed to submit its report by next week to the stakeholders that include road-owning agencies like the public works department (PWD) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special
1868 cc
₹34.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King
1745 cc
₹26.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Indian Springfield Dark Horse (HT Auto photo)
Indian Springfield Dark Horse
1890 cc
₹28.57 - 31 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw K 1600 Gtl (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bmw K 1600 Gtl
₹28.75 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Indian Springfield (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Springfield
₹30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special
1868 cc
₹31.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

"The group is studying 10 black spots that have seen majority of accidents. The members of the group are visiting the spots physically and seeing the problems that exist there and make them more prone to accidents. The black spots include Outer Ring Road, Ring Road, Rohtak Road, GTK Road, Najafgarh Road and Peeragarhi," an official said.

According to another official, they are analysing reasons such as whether there is a problem with road engineering, signages, encroachment or any other issue that are making these stretches accident prone.

"We are not only analysing these but are also talking to traffic inspectors and the personnel deployed there to understand the problems plaguing these areas. The report will also offer solutions to the issue," he said.

The report will be submitted to the Delhi government and the Centre.

According to the Delhi Police, the city witnessed 1,206 fatal road accidents in 2021, in which 1,239 people were killed. The number of such accidents increased by 3.6 per cent in 2021 as compared to 2020 (from 1,163 to 1,206 fatalities).

First Published Date: 11 Feb 2023, 14:11 PM IST
TAGS: road accidents Delhi Traffic Police NHAI
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
22% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 310 Rs. 395
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 525 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Suzuki Gixxer prices now start from ₹1.40 lakh and go up to ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Gixxer SF 250 bike.
Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list
2023_KTM_390_ADVENTURE_
KTM 390 Adventure gets ready to take on tough roads
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Altroz_Racer_Front_1673618857875
These five cars from Tata Motors need India launch ASAP
Royal_Enfield_Scram_2
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the more affordable version of Himalayan

Latest News

Audi to launch Q3 Sportback in India on this date
Audi to launch Q3 Sportback in India on this date
Mahindra XUV400 e-SUV garners over 15,000 bookings since launch: MD Anish Shah
Mahindra XUV400 e-SUV garners over 15,000 bookings since launch: MD Anish Shah
KTM RC 125 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Price, specs and features compared
KTM RC 125 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Price, specs and features compared
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, India's longest, to open tomorrow: 10 things to know
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, India's longest, to open tomorrow: 10 things to know
Mahindra BE Rall-E is an electric off-roader SUV
Mahindra BE Rall-E is an electric off-roader SUV

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city