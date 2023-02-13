Delhi to Jaipur by road is now just 3 hours

Published Feb 13, 2023

PM Narendra Modi has opened the Sohna-Dausa stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The Sohna-Dausa stretch has been built at a cost of  12,150 crores. This stretch is directly connected with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

It is an eight-lane access-controlled expressway which can be expanded to 12 lanes in the future

The stretch spans around 245 kms with 160 kms in Haryana

It covers 11 villages in the Gurugram district, seven villages in Palwal and 47 villages in the Nuh district

The five-hour journey between Delhi and Jaipur by road is now down to just three hours
