Delhi to Jaipur by road is now just 3 hours

PM Narendra Modi has opened the Sohna-Dausa stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
The Sohna-Dausa stretch has been built at a cost of ₹12,150 crores. This stretch is directly connected with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
It is an eight-lane access-controlled expressway which can be expanded to 12 lanes in the future
The stretch spans around 245 kms with 160 kms in Haryana
It covers 11 villages in the Gurugram district, seven villages in Palwal and 47 villages in the Nuh district
The five-hour journey between Delhi and Jaipur by road is now down to just three hours