HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Delhi Police Busts Gang Which Stole Nearly 100 Luxury Cars In 10 Months

Delhi Police busts gang which stole nearly 100 luxury cars in 10 months

By: PTI
| Updated on: 13 Mar 2025, 06:35 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The thieves would steal three specific cars – Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Toyota Fortuner.
Brezza
The thieves would steal three specific cars – Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Toyota Fortuner.
Brezza
The thieves would steal three specific cars – Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Toyota Fortuner.

Three members of a gang that stole 90 to 100 high-end cars in just 10 months were arrested from the national capital, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Monu, 45, Vishal, 40, and the leader of the gang, a 42-year-old Ravi, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the thieves would steal three specific car brands – Hyundai Creta, Maruti Brezza, and Toyota Fortuner – usually from outside parks and gyms.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.34 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.51 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Nissan Juke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke
Engine Icon998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Police have so far recovered five of the stolen cars, he said.

The officer said the gang operated in the early morning and used computers to override the vehicles' security systems.

The gang exploited modern On-Board Diagnostic (OBD) technology, which allows authorised technicians to access a car's mainframe, the DCP said.

Being trained mechanics, Ravi and Vishal would manipulate the technology using Chinese-made X-Tool scanners to generate duplicate digital keys and would start cars in under five to seven minutes, he said.

The officer said the thieves did not use mobile phones and relied on walkie-talkies. "This method helped them stay ahead of police surveillance while executing their crimes."

On March 6, police nabbed the three during a stakeout in Suraj Vihar, Kakroula, where the gang members were tipped off to be coming in a stolen car with a fake number plate.

From their possession, police recovered multiple fake number plates, walkie-talkie sets, drill machines, screwdrivers, iron rods, wire cutters and master keys, he said.

More raids in Ludhiana and Rajpura in Punjab and Sirsa in Haryana led to the recovery of a few more stolen vehicles and tools used in the crimes.

Efforts are still on to recover the remaining stolen cars, Singh said.

Ravi has a history of 48 involvements in auto theft cases, while Monu has 23 prior cases, and Vishal has been linked to 14 criminal cases. Another gang member, Kalu, remains at large and is being actively pursued by the police, he added.

"Raju started his criminal activities in 2002 after partnering with a Punjab-based auto-lifter. Over time, he formed his own gang consisting of relatives and close associates," said the DCP.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 13 Mar 2025, 06:35 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Creta Maruti Suzuki Brezza Toyota Fortuner

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.