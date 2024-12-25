Delhi Police issues traffic advisory on Christmas, drive against drunk driving

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for those planning to drive in the national capital during Christmas celebrations. The traffic advisory has listed roads to avoid to beat traffic jams as well as measures to check drunk driving. Delhi Police has said it will take steps to also keep check on ‘rowdy’ elements on the streets during festival in the national capital. Delhi witnessed traffic jams in some parts of the city on Christmas eve with people thronging the streets to celebrate the festival.

Delhi Police has taken measures to keep traffic flow smooth around key churches in the city where congestion is expected on Wednesday (December 25). Places like Sacred Heart Cathedral near the Gol Dak Khana, St Thomas church at Mandir Marg, St Martin's church at Delhi Cantonment, St Thomas church at RK Puram and St Mary's Knanaya church at Vasant Kunj will see police personnel deployed to manage traffic. According to the advisory, traffic will be diverted on these stretches when required.

Besides churches, Delhi Police will also keep an eye on large number of people visiting several malls around the city on Christmas. Traffic will be restricted around the Select City Mall in Saket.

Delhi traffic advisory: Roads to avoid on Christmas

Delhi Police has said traffic diversions in the city will start from 2 pm on Wednesday. Roads to avoid congestion include the stretch between Sheikh Sarai and Hauz Rani. Heavy vehicles and public transport buses will be restricted from using carriageways at Press Enclave Road as well as Pushp Vihar from MB Road/Asian Market Red Light. Delhi Police has also advised commuters to use Khanpur Red Light T Point via MB Road to Mehrauli while moving from Chirag Delhi to Qutub Minar via Press Enclave Road. The advisory also urged commuters coming from IIT Flyover to PTS going towards Press Enclave Road to divert to Aurbindo Marg towards Mehrauli and use TB Hospital Road Red Light to Lado Sarai via MB Road instead.

Delhi traffic advisory: Check against drunk driving

Delhi Police will also launch drive against drunk driving in Delhi on Christmas. Police pickets will be set up in different parts of the city to check commuters violating the traffic rule. With the New Year celebrations also around the corner, Delhi Police will continue drive against drunk driving till January 1 next year.

Drunk Driving: What Motor Vehicle Act says

The Motor Vehicle Act clearly mentions the traffic rule for drunk driving. Traffic police officials can request drivers to undergo Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) test to check level of intoxication. Usually, traffic police use breathe analysers to determine the level. The rule says one is safe if the alcohol lever is less than 30 mg per 100 ml of blood.

Drunk Driving: Fines and jail terms

Punishment for drunk driving, which includes fines and jail terms, are for all vehicles including commercial vehicles, four-wheelers, three-wheelers, and two-wheelers. One needs to shell out fine of up to Rs10,000 or spend six months in jail or both for the first offence. If one is found repeating the offence, the fine is increased to ₹15,000 or two years in prison. Traffic police are also empowered to suspend driving licenses for repeat offenders.

