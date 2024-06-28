Delhi chokes with traffic jams, waterlogged roads amid heavy rains

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 28, 2024

Delhi chokes with traffic jams, waterlogged roads amid heavy rains

Cars were seen submerged at waterlogged tunnels and underpasses around Delhi

The Minto Road underpass near New Delhi station has been closed after waterlogging submerged vehicles

At Azadpur underpass, people were rescued from a bus stuck in water after heavy rains

The POragati Maidan tunnel that connects Ring road with central Delhi is also out of bounds due to waterlogging

The traffic chaos started after Delhi received highest rainfall in a day ever in the month of June

Waterlogged roads around the city also led to several vehicles breaking down causing traffic jams

Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisories for daily commuters to avoid waterlogged roads

At least one cab driver was killed when the roof of Delhi airport's Terminal 1 collapsed due to heavy rains
Paying toll even on broken highways? Check out what Ujnion Minister Gadkari wants highway agencies to do
Click Here