Delhi chokes with traffic jams, waterlogged roads amid heavy rains
Cars were seen submerged at waterlogged tunnels and underpasses around Delhi
The Minto Road underpass near New Delhi station has been closed after waterlogging submerged vehicles
At Azadpur underpass, people were rescued from a bus stuck in water after heavy rains
The POragati Maidan tunnel that connects Ring road with central Delhi is also out of bounds due to waterlogging
The traffic chaos started after Delhi received highest rainfall in a day ever in the month of June
Waterlogged roads around the city also led to several vehicles breaking down causing traffic jams
Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisories for daily commuters to avoid waterlogged roads
At least one cab driver was killed when the roof of Delhi airport's Terminal 1 collapsed due to heavy rains