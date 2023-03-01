HT Auto
Home Auto News Delhi Government Intensifies Efforts To Improve Road Safety Standards

Delhi government intensifies efforts to improve road safety standards

In an effort to improve road safety in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a review meeting and decided to personally oversee the road-safety initiatives. The decision comes as the government aims to improve the road conditions in the city given how many families are ruined because of road fatalities every year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Mar 2023, 10:56 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of road accident used for representational purpose only
File photo of road accident used for representational purpose only
File photo of road accident used for representational purpose only
File photo of road accident used for representational purpose only

The Delhi government has also announced that it will be tightening the enforcement of traffic norms and taking strict action against violators. With these measures, the government aims to reduce the number of accidents on the city's roads and improve the safety of its citizens.

Also Read : To prevent road accidents, Delhi Traffic Police team to analyse black spots

During the meeting on road safety, Kejriwal reviewed road accident data in Delhi, highlighting his concerns about overspeeding on the city's roads. He also discussed the Bus Lane Initiative by the Enforcement branch of the transport department, road improvement projects and the strengthening of the golden hour treatment mechanism. The meeting was also attended by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, and other senior officers from concerned departments and experts from IIT Delhi.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special
1868 cc
₹34.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King
1745 cc
₹26.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Indian Springfield Dark Horse (HT Auto photo)
Indian Springfield Dark Horse
1890 cc
₹28.57 - 31 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw K 1600 Gtl (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bmw K 1600 Gtl
₹28.75 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Indian Springfield (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Springfield
₹30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special
1868 cc
₹31.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The data on road accidents in the city showed that 47 per cent of the accidents take place on National and State roads whereas, this road network accounts for only 10 per cent of the city's roads. The data showed that over-speeding is among the major reasons behind accidents as commuters tend to drive faster on wider roads.

For such accidents, high-risk locations are often road sections passing through pedestrian-heavy areas such as schools, metro stations, and commercial areas.

The Delhi government also recently carried out a study with the John Hopkins University's International Injury Prevention Unit and CSIR's Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to study road safety practices. As per the study, 87 per cent of motorcycle riders were observed to wear helmets, while only 66 per cent wear helmets correctly. Overall helmet use for drivers was 92 per cent while correct helmet use was 71 per cent, for pillion riders.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2023, 10:50 AM IST
TAGS: road safety safe driving accident
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Dashcam
Installing a dashcam in your car is easy
2023_Hyundai_Verna_1676887083569
Get ready for these car launches in March
File photo used for representational purpose.
What's hurting UK car industry and why the pain may last
The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
79% OFF
pTron Tangent Duo Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Earphones, 24Hrs Playback, 13mm Driver, Deep Bass, HD Calls, Fast Charging Type-C Neckband, Dual Pairing, Voice Assistant & IPX4 Water Resistant (Black/Blue)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,899
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

A glimpse of the interior of the EV prototype shows a yoke-shaped steering wheel and head-up display being used by the K-Pop star.
Sony-Honda Afeela EV features in music video starring virtual K-Pop star
The new generation Honda City and Hyundai Verna are two of the upcoming cars to be launched in India in March. (Image courtesy: YouTube/Kamal Yadav and Instagram/car_secrets)
Honda City to Hyundai Verna: Five upcoming cars expected to launch in March
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spotted near manufacturer's HQ by Johnson Henry. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/johnsonhenryj1)
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spotted ahead of launch
Hyundai Verna in its new generation will wear a sleeker design including a new-look grille. (Image courtesy: Instagram/cars_world)
Hyundai Verna 2023 leaked ahead of launch. This is how it will look now
The Hero Xoom looks sporty and is quick to grab your attention with its H-shaped LED DRLs and sharp lines
Hero Xoom 110 scooter deliveries begin in India

Latest News

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus trim now gets ventilated seats for an extra ₹25,000
Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus trim now gets ventilated seats for an extra 25,000
Honda City 2023 teased ahead of March 2 launch, looks sharper. Details here
Honda City 2023 teased ahead of March 2 launch, looks sharper. Details here
Delhi government intensifies efforts to improve road safety standards
Delhi government intensifies efforts to improve road safety standards
Honda CB350 Cafe Racer to launch tomorrow: What to expect?
Honda CB350 Cafe Racer to launch tomorrow: What to expect?
MG Motor India clocks retail sales of 4,193 units in February
MG Motor India clocks retail sales of 4,193 units in February

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city