Delhi government intensifies efforts to improve road safety standards

In an effort to improve road safety in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a review meeting and decided to personally oversee the road-safety initiatives. The decision comes as the government aims to improve the road conditions in the city given how many families are ruined because of road fatalities every year.

The Delhi government has also announced that it will be tightening the enforcement of traffic norms and taking strict action against violators. With these measures, the government aims to reduce the number of accidents on the city's roads and improve the safety of its citizens.

During the meeting on road safety, Kejriwal reviewed road accident data in Delhi, highlighting his concerns about overspeeding on the city's roads. He also discussed the Bus Lane Initiative by the Enforcement branch of the transport department, road improvement projects and the strengthening of the golden hour treatment mechanism. The meeting was also attended by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, and other senior officers from concerned departments and experts from IIT Delhi.

The data on road accidents in the city showed that 47 per cent of the accidents take place on National and State roads whereas, this road network accounts for only 10 per cent of the city's roads. The data showed that over-speeding is among the major reasons behind accidents as commuters tend to drive faster on wider roads.

For such accidents, high-risk locations are often road sections passing through pedestrian-heavy areas such as schools, metro stations, and commercial areas.

The Delhi government also recently carried out a study with the John Hopkins University's International Injury Prevention Unit and CSIR's Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to study road safety practices. As per the study, 87 per cent of motorcycle riders were observed to wear helmets, while only 66 per cent wear helmets correctly. Overall helmet use for drivers was 92 per cent while correct helmet use was 71 per cent, for pillion riders.

