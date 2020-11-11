Top Sections
File photo of AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, along with volunteers urging commuters at a busy intersection to do their bit to fight air pollution as part of the Red Light On, Engine Off campaign.

Delhi government extends 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign till December 31

1 min read . 03:01 PM IST PTI

  • The Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign was initially decided to be continued till November 15 but it has now been extended considering the pollution situation in Delhi.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the AAP government has decided to extend the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to curb vehicular pollution till December 31.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the campaign on October 21, saying that even if 10 lakh vehicles in the city join the campaign, the PM10 levels would fall by 1.5 tonnes and PM2.5 by 0.4 tonnes in a year.

"The campaign was to continue till November 15. However, the Delhi government has decided to extend it till December 31 considering the pollution situation," Rai said during a press conference.

It will be called 'Phase 2' of the campaign, he said.

Rai also appealed to the opposition to desist from making statement that provoke people against the ban on firecrackers.

"We need everyone's support in implementing the ban. If you cannot support the cause, please don’t make any provocative statements. Pollution doesn't differentiate between people," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.