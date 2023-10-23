Delhi EV Policy extended till December 31: Key points

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the cabinet has approved the extension
Existing Delhi EV Policy and all incentives will be in force till the end of the year
This decision comes at a time when the Delhi EV Policy expired on August 8, earlier this year
The next chapter of Delhi EV Policy, next year, would look at incentivising the retrofitting of vehicles
This indicates the government is looking to focus on the conversion of the ICE vehicles into electric ones
However, the process is expensive and government incentives would make this affordable
The Delhi EV Policy 2.0 is currently in the final discussion stages and will be implemented soon
The Delhi EV Policy is considered one of the most comprehensive government policies in India
The policy also promotes the development of the electric vehicle ecosystem