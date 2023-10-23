Delhi EV Policy extended till December 31: Key points

Published Oct 23, 2023

 Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the cabinet has approved the extension 

Existing Delhi EV Policy and all incentives will be in force till the end of the year

This decision comes at a time when the Delhi EV Policy expired on August 8, earlier this year

The next chapter of Delhi EV Policy, next year, would look at incentivising the retrofitting of vehicles 

This indicates the government is looking to focus on the conversion of the ICE vehicles into electric ones

However, the process is expensive and government incentives would make this affordable

The Delhi EV Policy 2.0 is currently in the final discussion stages and will be implemented soon

The Delhi EV Policy is considered one of the most comprehensive government policies in India

 The policy also promotes the development of the electric vehicle ecosystem
