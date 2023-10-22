HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Delhi Ev Policy Extends Further Till December 31

Delhi government extends EV policy till December 31

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Oct 2023, 17:09 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

The Delhi government has extended its existing electric vehicle policy till December 31 this year, revealed the Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Saturday. The minister said that the cabinet has approved the extension of the existing Dehi EV Policy and all incentives including subsidies under it till the end of this year. This decision comes at a time when the Delhi EV Policy expired on August 8, earlier this year.

2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift
Delhi EV Policy 2.0 is expected to be announced soon.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift
Delhi EV Policy 2.0 is expected to be announced soon.

Delhi's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot previously said that the Delhi EV Polic 2.0 would look at incentivising the retrofitting of vehicles considering its high cost. This indicated that the government is mulling the idea of promoting conversion of the conventional internal combustion engine-powered vehicles into electric vehicles. The conversion of the ICE vehicles into electric ones will eventually help in the reduction of environmental pollution through vehicular emission. However, the process is expensive and government incentives would make this affordable for interested vehicle owners who seek to convert their fossil fuel vehicles into EVs.

Gahlot has said that the Delhi EV Policy 2.0 is currently in the final stages and after the necessary approvals it will be announced soon. Speaking about the Delhi government's decision, the minister has posted on social media platform X (Previously known as Twitter) that the Delhi cabinet has approved the extension of the policy till December 31. “Delhi Cabinet led by CM @arvindkejriwal has given its approval to extend the existing Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy till 31.12.2023 or till notification of Delhi EV policy 2.0 whichever is earlier," he wrote further adding that, “All incentives including subsidy under the existing policy shall continue. Delhi EV policy 2.0 is in the final stages and after necessary approvals shall be notified soon."

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mercedes Benz Amg Eqs (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz AMG EQS
107.8 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 529 Km
₹ 2.45 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lambretta G-special Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter
₹ 1.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV
₹ 59,900 - 62,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gps:ie (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie
₹64,990***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE
₹74,000***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Iot (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT
₹79,999***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The Delhi EV Policy is considered one of the most comprehensive government policies in India to promote the adoption of electric vehicles. Besides encouraging EV buyers through various subsidies and incentives, this policy also promotes the development of the electric vehicle ecosystem by offering subsidies and incentives to infrastructure developers.

First Published Date: 22 Oct 2023, 17:09 PM IST
TAGS: Delhi EV Policy electric vehicle electric car electric scooter electric mobility electric motorcycle EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
10% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Rose Blossom (7.5g)
Rs. 89 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning, Gray
Rs. 228 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
45% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 3,290 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo
62% OFF
Portable Electric Nail Drill Professional Cleaner (Black)
Rs. 499 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.